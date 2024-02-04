× Expand Capture It Events

Calling all brides-to-be! Get ready for the wedding event of the year at the Lynchburg Bridal Expo on Sunday, February 4th, from 12-4 pm at The Virginian Hotel.

Planning your dream wedding just got a whole lot easier as you step into a world of over 60 of the region's top wedding professionals, all under one roof. From photographers and caterers to venues, cakes and DJs, every aspect of your big day is covered.

Indulge your taste buds with delectable samples from the area's finest caterers and cake artists. Discover the perfect flavors that will make your wedding feast unforgettable.

Imagine chatting with local vendors, exploring enchanting venues, and immersing yourself in the latest wedding trends. This is your chance to turn your vision into a reality!

But the excitement doesn't end there! Attendees have the chance to WIN fabulous door prizes that will add an extra touch of magic to your wedding preparations. Best of all, brides who register in advance enjoy FREE admission! And for your entourage, guests can join in on the excitement for just $10.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to simplify your wedding planning journey, gather inspiration, and make connections that will make your special day the day you have imagined.

Mark your calendars, gather your squad, and get ready for a day filled with wedding wonders at the Lynchburg Bridal Expo!