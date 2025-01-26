× Expand Charles Lingerfelt, Graphic Designercharleslingerfelt.myportfolio.com The Bentley Foundation: BStrong Fight Against Lung Disease

Let your spirits be lifted with Lyrics of Hope! A music and poetry show featuring local musicians, hip hop and spoken word artists. Come join us at The Spot on Kirk as we come together to spread positivity and inspiration through the power of words while raising money to support The Bentley Foundation: BStrong battle against lung disease. All proceeds go towards the recovery of Ms. Bridgette Bentley during her lung transplant process. We hope to see you there!