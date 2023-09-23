× Expand Glow Healing Arts Flyer

Hear ye! Hear ye!

Calling all Lords and Ladies, Fae and Magical Folk, Pirates and Vikings! You are invited to Ye Olde Preston House for merriment and frolicking at our Renaissance Faire-themed Mabon Celebration!

Our merchant row will feature artisans and holistic practitioners peddling their wares from 3-7pm, with live music, food, a firepit, and fun ongoing until 10pm.

Don your finest Ren Faire garb (encouraged but not required), gather your friends and family (children are welcome), and enjoy FREE admission to our Mabon Medieval Market on Saturday, September 23rd!

Glow Healing Arts

Ye Olde Preston House

1936 W Main Street

Salem VA 24153

540-378-4903

glowhealingarts.com