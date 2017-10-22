MACDC Fall Festival

to Google Calendar - MACDC Fall Festival - 2017-10-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MACDC Fall Festival - 2017-10-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MACDC Fall Festival - 2017-10-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - MACDC Fall Festival - 2017-10-22 15:00:00

MACDC 1523 Melrose Adventist Child Development Center 1523 Melrose Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24017

TRUNK or TREAT - FREE

Come join us and visit each car, in tailgate style, to collect candy!!!… and enjoy some free food! Wear your favorite team jersey!!

CARNIVAL - $5 Entry Fee per person or FREE if you...

Enroll your child in MACDC and pay the $50 registration fee or Participate in a onsite 15-20 minute Creation Health workshop. Carnival will have bouncy house, face painting, arts and crafts, funnel cake, cotton candy, and ballon animals more! Once admitted into the carnival everythign is free!

Info
MACDC 1523 Melrose Adventist Child Development Center 1523 Melrose Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24017 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Parents
to Google Calendar - MACDC Fall Festival - 2017-10-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MACDC Fall Festival - 2017-10-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MACDC Fall Festival - 2017-10-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - MACDC Fall Festival - 2017-10-22 15:00:00