MACDC Fall Festival

TRUNK or TREAT - FREE

Come join us and visit each car, in tailgate style, to collect candy!!!… and enjoy some free food! Wear your favorite team jersey!!

CARNIVAL - $5 Entry Fee per person or FREE if you...

Enroll your child in MACDC and pay the $50 registration fee or Participate in a onsite 15-20 minute Creation Health workshop. Carnival will have bouncy house, face painting, arts and crafts, funnel cake, cotton candy, and ballon animals more! Once admitted into the carnival everythign is free!