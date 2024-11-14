"Machinal"

Directed by Dr. Nelson Barre

Thursday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Olin Theatre

Sophie Treadwell’s classic Expressionist play forces us to consider the cogs of the machine that run our lives, especially for women trying to find their place in a society that forges ahead despite the human desire for something more.

FREE tickets for all Roanoke College students, faculty, and staff. Tickets are $10 for general admission, or $5 for seniors/students. Tickets are available by calling 540-375-2333 or by emailing boxoffice@roanoke.edu.