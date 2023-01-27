× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Seven zany acrobats and an eccentric musician take in a monochrome exhibit. With a creative spark, they set off an explosion of color. In mocking defiance of convention, these wacky and endearing characters eagerly explore an exhibition from the inside out. Dizzying feats, astonishing discoveries, poetic liberties, and a serious dose of some silly good fun come together to fuel this ode to creativity.

Machine de Cirque is a Québec City-based circus company that packs high doses of powerful emotions, poetry, intelligence, and humor into its innovative and original circus shows. The company’s ingenious and deeply human creations skillfully blend the highest levels of contemporary circus with musical and theatrical performances. Driven by this unifying vision, Machine de Cirque’s unique approach to the circus arts produces shows that dazzle the mind, touch the heart, and move the spirit.

Boasting performers from Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Eloize, and Les Sept Doigts, Machine de Cirque was created by juggler/acrobats Raphaël Dubé and Yohann Trépanier, along with percussionist Fred Lebrasseur, under the artistic direction of Vincent Dubé. Guinness World Record holders for the most consecutive back flips on a teeter board as a team of two, Maxim Laurin and Ugo Dario joined the team, and Machine de Cirque premiered in 2015 in Québec City.

This is Machine de Cirque's the first performance at the Moss Arts Center.

This performance is supported in part by gifts from Mr. Bruce Prichard and Mrs. Nancy Beville Prichard and Dr. Charles Y. Davis and Mrs. Carole C. Davis.