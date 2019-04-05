Machine Funk "Tribute to Widespread Panic" is the nation's premier Widespread Panic Tribute band. Formed in South Carolina in 2006, the band has toured the southeast for the last thirteen years. Night after night their set lists are never the same, having over 150 songs in their repertoire you will not see the same show twice. They also include songs from Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Talking Heads and many others. Machine Funk has shared the stage with musicians from The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, North Mississippi Allstars, Randall Bramblett, and Jojo Hermann of Widespread Panic. Each show is a musical journey that can't be explained, only experienced!