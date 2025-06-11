× Expand Poster by Mackenzie RoarkImage by Katie Condon Mackenzie Roark and the Hotpants at the Spot on Kirk

WNRN Presents: Mackenzie Roark and the Hotpants with Jared Stout at The Spot on Kirk!

Mackenzie Roark and the Hotpants is an Americana rock band from Richmond, Virginia, blending the soulful roots of classic country, the storytelling spirit of 70’s folk, and the raw edge of rock and roll. At the heart of the ensemble is singer-songwriter Mackenzie Roark, whose introspective yet witty lyrics and commanding presence lead audiences on a journey through the highs and lows of life’s most poignant moments. Known for their powerhouse performances, the Hotpants round out Roark’s dynamic songwriting with the fiery tones of fiddle, electric guitar riffs, funky basslines, and tight harmonies. With each show, Mackenzie Roark and the Hotpants invite audiences to listen and reflect, while still movin’ and groovin’ along to their electrifying songs.

Their album "Ghost of Rock and Roll" is due out June 2025.

Support from Roanoke fave, Jared Stout, who will be bringing a special solo performance!