× Expand Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre Mad Libs Live at Mill Mountain Theatre

**Touring the Roanoke Valley. Times, locations and dates vary.***

Our story begins at the finals of Teen Superstars, the live TV show that will determine the most popular singing group at Blankville Central High. Virtuosa, Gogo, Geyser, and Merrily seem to have nothing in common – until just before airtime, when they realize that their songs are missing words! In the spirit of the “World’s Greatest Word Game,” our gang fills in the blanks with words from the audience! This truly interactive musical changes at every performance – thanks to you! Will GoGo get the girl? Will Geyser make new friends? Will Merrily come out of her shell? Will Virtuosa get out of the spotlight? And who will be the next Teen Superstars?? There is only one way to find out: Mad Libs Live!