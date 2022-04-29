Madagascar: A Musical Adventure

Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and all of their friends bound onto the stage in a musical adventure. The animals escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo in hopes of exploring the world. Along the way, they begin an unexpected journey to Madagascar. This exciting musical is a thrilling show for kids of all ages.

Location: This production will take place on the Jefferson Center Mainstage.

Friday, April 29, at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 30, at 11:00am & 3:00pm