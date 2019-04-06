MAGIC BEANS w. Y.A.L.E.

The Magic Beans are band with a passion for music that is as infectious as their songs, both of which have gained them national notoriety in a short time. Much like modern music lovers, the band’s sound isn’t confined to one-genre. The Beans strive to be as inclusive as possible by skirting the lines between many genres within their unique sound. Music can encompass so many different feels and emotions. That is why the group strives to pull from many unique influences and include music that moves both your mind and feet. Listeners are left with a danceable ode to funk, rock, bluegrass, livetronica, americana, world, prog, and more. Their fans, “Team Bean”, have effectively dubbed the genres they hear as spacefunk, ameritronica, and groovegrass. The group uses no pre-recorded tracks or samples in favor of a more traditional approach to music; original songwriting and continually pushing the envelope are what have set this group apart. Whether you like ballads or bangers, the Beans have something you will enjoy. Seamlessly combining clever songwriting with modern dance music, The Magic Beans strive to be original and expressive in a world where everything’s been done.

ABOUT Y.A.L.E.

Tj Young, Stuart Angel, Matt Leonard, and Chris Eanes makeup Y.A.L.E. as a high energy musical adventure combining expansive jamming with succinct song writing to delight and excite the listener.