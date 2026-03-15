× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

It's a 5PTS FIRST when Denver's Magoo bring modern bluegrass to the Sanctuary this May. The Red Ferns heat up the room on support.

Magoo is a progressive bluegrass quartet based in Denver, CO, redefining the boundaries of traditional bluegrass with a fresh, contemporary approach. Known for their electrifying live performances, the band creates a unique experience that blends extended improvisations, intricate original arrangements, and tight three-part harmonies. Their foot-stomping grooves and energetic stage presence leave audiences both inspired and enthralled.

Rooted in respect for the legends of bluegrass, Magoo pays homage to the genre's rich history while fearlessly exploring its modern evolution. Their sound is a vibrant fusion of tradition and innovation, combining heartfelt storytelling with virtuosic instrumentation. From delicate melodies to powerful instrumental jams, Magoo's music takes listeners on a dynamic journey through the past, present, and future of bluegrass.

The band’s success is a testament to their exceptional talent and dedication to the craft. Dobro player Dylan Flynn brought home the top prize at the Dobro Competition at RockyGrass Festival 2024, showcasing his soulful and resonant playing that forms the emotional backbone of Magoo's music. Guitarist Erik Hill, who claimed second place in the Flatpicking Guitar Contest at the same festival, provides dynamic energy and innovative rhythms that drive the band’s arrangements. Mandolinist Courtlyn Bills, with his fiery solos and intricate precision, adds a distinct vibrancy to the band's sound, while bassist Denton Turner’s steady groove and impeccable timing create the rhythmic foundation that powers Magoo’s signature style.

Magoo’s collective achievements reflect their growing reputation as a standout act in the bluegrass scene. In 2024, the band took 1st place at the UllrGrass Band Competition in Golden, CO, and won the Clash of the Strings battle of the bands, presented by Winter WonderGrass & Bandwagon. They also earned 2nd place at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, further establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their sold-out headlining performance at Globe Hall in Denver on November 1, 2024, showcased their ability to captivate audiences, both musically and emotionally. In addition to these accomplishments, Magoo has graced the stages of renowned festivals like Winter WonderGrass, Grand Lake Folk Festival, RapidGrass Festival, and Huck Finn Jubilee, leaving a lasting impression with every performance.

Magoo’s unique ability to honor the roots of bluegrass while forging a modern path has earned them a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. Their combination of technical skill, heartfelt passion, and relentless innovation ensures they remain a leading force in the progressive bluegrass scene. With their impressive achievements, award-winning musicianship, and fresh energy in every performance, Magoo is redefining the future of bluegrass music.

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The Red Ferns are a Southwest Virginia based Bluegrass band consisting of guitar and vocals by Cole Zimmerman, guitar by Jason Richards, banjo by Noah Lohr, mandolin by Nate Lambert, and Zach Gesa on the Doghouse Bass. Originally a psychedelic rock band, the Red Ferns have embraced their roots with both a classic bluegrass and newgrass sound.

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