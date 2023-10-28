Main Street Trick-or-Treating
Downtown Salem Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Main Street Trick-or-Treating
Join us for small business trick-or-treating! Businesses participating will have a pumpkin placed in their window, so that is your signal for trick-or-treating approval! Come dressed up in your best Halloween costume for a morning of fun with friends and family.
Cost: Free of charge
Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023
Location: Main Street Salem, from Academy Street to College Avenue
Time: 10 am to Noon
See event website for a list of participating businesses.
