Main Street Trick-or-Treating

Join us for small business trick-or-treating! Businesses participating will have a pumpkin placed in their window, so that is your signal for trick-or-treating approval! Come dressed up in your best Halloween costume for a morning of fun with friends and family.

Cost: Free of charge

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Location: Main Street Salem, from Academy Street to College Avenue

Time: 10 am to Noon

See event website for a list of participating businesses.

Kids & Family
540-375-3057
