Main Street Trick-or-Treating

to
City of Salem
Main St. Trick or Treating
Join us for small business trick-or-treating! Businesses participating will have a pumpkin placed in their window, so that is your signal for trick-or-treating approval! Come dressed up in your best Halloween costume for a morning of fun with friends and family.
Cost: Free of charge
Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2024
Location: Main Street Salem, from Academy Street to College Avenue
Time: 10 am to Noon
Sponsored by: InFirst Federal Credit Union
See event website for a list of participating businesses.