How to Make Kefir: The Feel Good Drink

The word "kefir" is derived from the Turkish word "keif" which means literally translates to the "good feeling" one has upon drinking it!

Learn to make your own Kefir from local milk and leave with everything you need to get started and make your next batch! Teacher Carmen Stephanie Mays will teach you about Kefir grains, the nutritional value of kefir, how to flavor kefir (if you want to), and how to make your next batch.

Class is $35 and includes everything you'll need to make Kefir including fresh local milk, kefir grains, and containers -

Reservations Required. To purchase your spot call (540) 994 - 5659 ext 4 between 9AM and 5PM.