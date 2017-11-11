Making it with Mimosas: Guerilla Embroidery Monograms

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for the November "Making It With Mimosas," where you'll experience a freestyle embroidery class that will teach you how to create your own original embroidery designs. Learn to draw with yarn, thread and fibers!

Instructor Katrina King will show you how to make either a negative space monogram or a more traditional letter. She'll help you choose everything from your colors to your font, all while you sip a mimosa.

You'll be so glad you discovered this relaxing and satisfying pastime!

$35 | $30 Members

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
5403425760
