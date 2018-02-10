Making it with Mimosas: Paint Your House!

Adults 21+

Register Now

$60 adults 21+ | $48 members

We've painted your pets, how about we turn our gaze to another beloved place in our hearts? Create a lasting portrait of a home-- your childhood house, your first apartment, a beloved vacation cottage, any building really, as long as you have a clear photo of it! Email your photo to instructor Mariam Foster at mfoster@taubmanmuseum.org and your image will be prepped and ready to paint. Nervous about your skills? Don't be! Your instructor will guide you through each step, using gouache and watercolor paints, so that you will be sure to leave with a gorgeous and original portrait of your cherished domicile. Still nervous? The mimosas should help with that!

Pre-registration is required, and closes February 8th. Spots are limited- register today!