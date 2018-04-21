Making It With Mimosas: Polymer Clay Jewelry

10:30am - 12:30pm

Jewelry, mimosas, and art--what's not to love? Join us for a workshop that combines all three! Ceramic artist Mariam Foster will help you create a new piece of jewelry out of polymer clay. After learning several methods for shaping the clay, as well as decorating techniques like marbling and imprinting, you will spend the rest of the class creating new accessories that you'll want to wear home!

Event costs $35 for the general public and $30 for members.