Making it with Mimosas: Statement Pendant Necklaces

What better way to start your weekend than with mimosas and new jewelry? In this 90-minute class, we will be using weaving techniques to create beautiful statement necklaces. We will have clay and leather pendants as well as baby looms to weave tassels into, resulting in a gorgeous one-of-a-kind necklace to take home. Pre-registration is required; ticket price includes all materials and one mimosa.

Want to add a Sidecar (children's class)? Bring your child (5-12 years old) for their own artmaking class at the same time! They'll enjoy their own supervised activities plus time in Art Venture, our hands-on creativity center for kids, while you get some Mommy/Daddy time! Click here to learn more.

Instructors: Museum Faculty

$35 | $30 Members