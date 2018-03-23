Joining them in their brand new show, Confidential is the stunningly talented, Peta Murgatroyd – two-time Dancing With The Stars Mirror Ball champion, actress, and Mrs. Maks Chmerkovskiy.

‘Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential’ will be a spectacular dance show, driven by a narrative of true family life and love stories. Honest and intimate, the stars will be revealing their closest secrets, hopes and dreams in their own inimitable style. The show will inspire and delight, combining the elegance of the ballroom, some confidential revelations and a true love story.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy said; “Our Way was just the beginning of the story. This time I’m a husband, a father, in the best shape of my professional career and still learning on and off the dance floor every day. I’ve had two of the most eventful years of my life and I can’t wait to use my favorite medium to express what’s on my mind and in my heart. Sharing a stage with my wife and my brother, what could be better than that!”

Peta Murgatroyd added, “Usually I’m acting out a love story through dance. This time there will be no acting, and we have the unique opportunity to perform a genuine love story. I found the power of Our Way to be the relationship between Maks and Val, and this time I hope to cut in on that love story! What have I got myself into!”

Valentin Chmerkovskiy said, “Performing on the Our Way stage with my brother and some of the greatest dancers in the world was the highlight of my career so far. This time we have set the bar higher, and given ourselves more time and freedom to create, rehearse and ultimately perform the show that we can honestly say is our very best. No excuses. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoy performing it for you”

‘Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential’ will be created & choreographed by Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The tour will be produced by Barnstorm Entertainment.