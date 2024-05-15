× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

Mama’s Broke (Lisa Maria and Amy Lou Keeler) have spent the past nine years in a near-constant state of transience, pounding the transatlantic tour trail. They’ve brought their dark, fiery folk-without-borders sound to major festivals and DIY punk houses alike, absorbing traditions from their maritime home in Eastern Canada all the way to Ireland and Indonesia. Nowhere is the duo’s art-in-motion approach more apparent than on their long-awaited JUNO nominated sophomore record Narrow Line (released May 2022 on Free Dirt Records). It’s the sound of nowhere in particular, yet woven with a rich synthesis of influences that knows no borders. The driving force behind this band is – and has always been – the commitment to challenge borders between people, places, and traditions; while encouraging freedom of expression and community through music.