Highly acclaimed bluegrass, folk and country inspired Mandolin Orange will perform at the Salem Civic Center on November 13, 2019. Already this year, the band has sold-out venues in Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz began their musical journey a decade ago in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In those 10 years, the duo has produced six albums, including the latest 10-song offering, “Tides of a Teardrop” on Yep Roc Records. The album debuted at #1 on four separate Billboard charts, including Heatseekers, Americana/Folk, Current Country Albums and Bluegrass.

Marlin and Frantz aren’t just bandmates. They are husband and wife and new parents with an infant daughter and a very loyal and fast-growing fanbase. In 2018, the duo racked-up almost 50 million streams on Spotify and sold-out each one of its headlining performances in America.

“We’re really excited with how this tour is shaping up,” Marlin told the News & Observer’s David Menconi. “It’s fun to see it grow. One of the most rewarding parts is more and more people coming to the shows every time.”