Mandolin Orange
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Highly acclaimed bluegrass, folk and country inspired Mandolin Orange will perform at the Salem Civic Center on November 13, 2019. Already this year, the band has sold-out venues in Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium.
Singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz began their musical journey a decade ago in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In those 10 years, the duo has produced six albums, including the latest 10-song offering, “Tides of a Teardrop” on Yep Roc Records. The album debuted at #1 on four separate Billboard charts, including Heatseekers, Americana/Folk, Current Country Albums and Bluegrass.
Marlin and Frantz aren’t just bandmates. They are husband and wife and new parents with an infant daughter and a very loyal and fast-growing fanbase. In 2018, the duo racked-up almost 50 million streams on Spotify and sold-out each one of its headlining performances in America.
“We’re really excited with how this tour is shaping up,” Marlin told the News & Observer’s David Menconi. “It’s fun to see it grow. One of the most rewarding parts is more and more people coming to the shows every time.”