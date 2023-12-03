Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

× Expand Salem Civic Center

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER ANNOUNCES 2023 CHRISTMAS TOUR

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

Best Selling Christmas Artist of all Time, Mannheim Steamroller, kicks off the holidays Sunday, December 3rd at 7:30 pm at the Salem Civic Center.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year. This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting.

Sunday, December 3rd at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $41.00, $61.00, & $71.00

Preferred Parking: $10.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.