Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER 2025 CHRISTMAS TOUR COMES TO SALEM!

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, celebrates 40 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, 40 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

BOX OFFICE TICKET PRICES: $49.00 | $69.00 | $79.00

Preferred Parking: $10.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online anytime at www.Ticketmaster.com.