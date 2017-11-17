Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
The spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller and dazzling multimedia effects! Admission: •Reserved Seat - $70.00, $60.00, $40.00 •Preferred Parking - $5.00 Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.Ticketmaster.com
