Mapping Urban Renewal: Local Impacts and Lasting Legacies in Roanoke & Across the Commonwealth

Join Points of Diversity, the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, and the Gainsboro Branch Library for a special lecture by Dr. John Finn, Ph.D. on the effects of urban renewal projects in Roanoke and across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Dr. John Finn is an Associate Professor of Geography and Chair of the Department of Sociology, Social Work, and Anthropology at Christopher Newport University. His work was recently displayed in a solo exhibition, entitled “Living Apart: Geography of Segregation in the 21st Century,” at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art. In 2024 Finn received the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia Outstanding Faculty Award, the highest honor for faculty at Virginia's public and private colleges and universities.

Light refreshments will be served.