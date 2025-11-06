× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Mariee Siou, now based in Portland, Oregon, is an abstract storyteller of the natural world via a form of deep emotive folk music ushered by her clever wordsmithing and sharp ethereal voice. Through her music she strives to fill a cultural void left by severed connections to her Indigenous Mexican and Hungarian heritage and to thereby address the broader cultural voids felt by Americans today. She has been a fixture in the Neo-folk scene since her 2007 debut breakthrough album Faces in the rocks (selling a heroic number of both CDs and vinyls), an album now acclaimed as a cult classic that remains one of the true gems of modern-day folk music. She is revered for her delicate finger picking style and poetic mysticism, often drawing immense feeling through a voice of soft potency and haunting sensitivity. Marie deeply values the medicinal qualities of music and believes that gathering to share her songs is ultimately for healing purposes.

She has extensively toured Europe and the US and has shared tours with acclaimed artists like Mazzy Star, Buffy St. Marie, Bert Jansch, Brightblack Morning Light, and Joanna Newsom. She has released four studio albums including collaborations with artists such as Alela Diane, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and just released an EP called “Circle of Signs” in May of 2023.

Doors - 7:00 p.m. | Show - 7:30 p.m.

Purchase Tickets