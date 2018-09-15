Marine MudRun/ Devil Dog Dare

23rd Marine Mud Run / Devil Dog Dare

The Marine Mud Run will be entering their 23rd year and has become an historical community event. Over the past twenty-two years, more than 30,000 “runners” have participated, generating over $300,000.00 to benefit the Roanoke Toys for Tots Foundation and Camp Roanoke.

The 2018 Marine Mud Run offers several race options for the semi-pro runners down to the neighbor next door that has never entered a 5k race.

The Devil Dog Dare Race -The length of this race is up to the race directors discretion the day of the race. Let's just say the length is between 3 - 5 miles. It has more obstacles added to our Individual 5k Mud Run and is designed for the runner that would like more challenges. Some of the obstacles are Hay Bale Jump, Atlas Stone, Water Bucket Carry, Sand Bag Carry, Ammo Can Carry and Memorization Test. For those that choose not to do an obstacle or fail to complete, will be assigned penalty burpees.

Individual Race - This is a 5k with less obstacles than the Devil Dog Dare.

Team Race - This race is a 5 Person. It can be all male, female or mixed (2 females required on mixed).

Devil Pup Dare (a shorter version of Devil Dog Dare for kids 12 years and under).

If you have yet to take the Marine Mud Run Challenge, you're missing out on the cleanest fun you'll ever have with a 5K race...It's a pretty muddy affair!