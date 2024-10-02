× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

With enchanting charisma, an unparalleled voice, and profound emotional depth, Mariza is the premier performer of the proud, soulful Portuguese musical tradition fado. Characterized by melancholic melodies, evocative lyrics, and acoustic guitar accompaniment, fado sweeps through deep-rooted themes of love and loss.

An international ambassador of contemporary Portuguese music, Mariza’s name is synonymous with fado. Her captivating alto voice delivers raw power and beautiful, haunting longing. Singing in Portuguese and accompanied by her elegant band, she transcends language, celebrating fado’s cultural richness while weaving tales of life’s joys and sorrows.

About Mariza

Born in Mozambique but raised since she was a girl in one of the most emblematic and traditional neighborhoods of Lisbon, Mariza was influenced from a very early age by fado, the musical culture that inhabits every corner. Fado is unique in its sound and lyricism, with emotionally affective lyrics acknowledging the reality of life — there is no joy without pain, nor light without darkness.

Mariza’s musical journey began discreetly, as an almost hidden local phenomenon shared only by a small circle of Lisbon admirers. She soon made the world her stage and seduced the most demanding audiences with her extraordinary voice, becoming one of the most applauded stars on the world music circuit and an ambassador of fado, never hesitating to take it along new and daring paths.

Her popularity has translated into over 30 platinum albums, numerous national and international awards, and performances on the most elite stages in the world: Olympia in Paris, Opera in Frankfurt Opera, Royal Festival Hall in London, Le Carré in Amsterdam, Palau de la Música in Barcelona, Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall in New York, and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

This is the first performance by Mariza at the Moss Arts Center.