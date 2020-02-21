Mark-Making Workshop

× Expand TMA Spark your creativity with this lunch time class!

This quick, laid-back workshop is designed to provide the creative space and instruction you need to experiment with a variety of materials and tools. Create color studies, explore layering techniques, and allow yourself permission to play! Ana Morales, a professional artist and play-based learner will guide you through techniques to try if you're not sure where to start. Participants are encouraged to create studies and sketches, but also welcome to work on a smaller finished piece if they prefer. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Ana Morales. Cost: $12, $10 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.