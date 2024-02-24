Mark Morris Dance Group: "The Look of Love"

× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Internationally celebrated choreographer Mark Morris teams up with collaborator Ethan Iverson for this evening-length homage to the legendary late Burt Bacharach. A towering figure of popular music, Bacharach is known for soaring melodies influenced by jazz, rock, and Brazilian music — his longtime lyricist Hal David providing unsentimental, poignant lyrics. Favorites like Walk on By propel Morris’ deceptively simple, yet glorious movement.

This evening-length work features original choreography by Morris and new musical arrangements by Iverson, performed by an ensemble of piano, trumpet, bass, and drums, with singer, actress, and Broadway star Marcy Harriell on lead vocals. Famed American fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi created the costumes for the production.