Market @ the Museum
Science Museum of Western Virginia 1 Market Square SE 4 Floor, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Join us at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension for fresh produce from local farmers and activities focused on kitchen chemistry! Each month, we will experiment with a different fruit or vegetable. This event is FREE for members and included in the ticket admission price!
Time: 12:00pm-3:00pm
Wednesday Sept 22: Totally Tomatoes!
Friday Oct 29: Zucchini with a Zing!
Tuesday Nov 2: Keep it Cool with Cucumbers
Friday Dec 17: Carrots…Getting to the Root of it!
Wednesday Jan 26: Sweet Potatoes…Beyond the Marshmellow Mash!
Wednesday Feb 9: BAM! Butternut Squash
Friday Mar 18: Can we Convince you Kale!?
Friday April 15: Lovely Lettuce
Thursday May 5: Strawberry Fields Forever!