Market @ the Museum

Join us at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension for fresh produce from local farmers and activities focused on kitchen chemistry! Each month, we will experiment with a different fruit or vegetable. This event is FREE for members and included in the ticket admission price!

Time: 12:00pm-3:00pm

Wednesday Sept 22: Totally Tomatoes!

Friday Oct 29: Zucchini with a Zing!

Tuesday Nov 2: Keep it Cool with Cucumbers

Friday Dec 17: Carrots…Getting to the Root of it!

Wednesday Jan 26: Sweet Potatoes…Beyond the Marshmellow Mash!

Wednesday Feb 9: BAM! Butternut Squash

Friday Mar 18: Can we Convince you Kale!?

Friday April 15: Lovely Lettuce

Thursday May 5: Strawberry Fields Forever!