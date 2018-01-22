Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration with Bakari Sellers: Education, Rights, and Equality: Cornerstones for Our Future

In 2006, Bakari Sellers made history when, at just 22 years old, he defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature and the youngest African-American elected official in the nation. In 2014, he was the democratic nominee for Lt. Governor in South Carolina. Currently an attorney with the Strom Law Firm, LLC in Columbia, S.C., Sellers has followed in the footsteps of his father, civil rights leader Cleveland Sellers, in his tireless commitment to championing progressive policies. Considered to be a leading voice for his generation, Sellers is a political commentator at CNN and has also provided analysis on MSNBC.