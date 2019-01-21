Martin Luther King, Jr. Commorative Celebration - Dr. Brad Braxton

Dr. Brad Braxton began as the new Director of the Center for the Study of African American Religious Life (CSAARL) and the Supervisory Curator of Religion at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. He holds a Ph.D. in New Testament studies from Emory University, where he was a George W. Woodruff Fellow, a Master’s degree in theology from the University of Oxford, where he was a Rhodes Scholar, and a B.A. degree in religious studies from the University of Virginia, where he was a Jefferson Scholar and a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.

This event is sponsored by Roanoke College Departments of Multicultural Affairs, Student Activities and Community Programs as well as the Donald L. Jordan Endowment for Humanities and the Morgan Churchman Lecture and Speakers Series.