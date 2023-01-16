Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Litter Cleanup

Clean Valley Council, SERV, and the Roanoke Kiwanis are hosting a joint litter cleanup in the Melrose neighborhood in honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on January 16, 2023, 11am-1pm. Meet at the picnic shelter at the Horton Park. All cleanup supplies will be provided. For more details, contact info@cleanvalley.org or visit www.cleanvalley.org

