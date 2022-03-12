Martin's Downtown St. Pat's Street Party 2022

It's our favorite time of year again, where we shut down the street, and shamROCK the block for St Pat's! NINE amazing bands on TWO stages are on the 2022 lineup including The Reverend Payton's Big Damn Band, Sexbruise?, The Wooks, Audacity Brass Band, Villanova, Half Moon, Eric Wayne Band, Gote, and Empty Bottles! Get your best green ready and come party with us #Roanoke, you don't want to miss this one!

Tickets are now sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/martins-st-pats-street-party-tickets-230476891587