× Expand Bob Pohlad and Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre Mary Poppins flyer showing Ferrum College chapel

The Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre presents "Mary Poppins," the musical by Cameron Mackintosh and Disney, written by Julian Fellowes, based on the books by P. L. Travers. Professional and student performers, as well as community children and adults. Performances are in Sale Theatre, in Schoolfield Hall on the Ferrum College main campus, March 27, 28, and 29 at 7 p.m. and March 30 at 2 p.m. Meals served by the cast can be purchased for Mar. 29 and 30. Meals in the college dining room are also available without meal reservations. Tickets at https://www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets/, or leave a message at 540-365-4327, or theatre@ferrum.edu.