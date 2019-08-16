Masters of Soul, Presented by The Jefferson Center Alumni Committee

In the early 60's some of the most iconic names in the history of popular music were discovered in the Motor City of Detroit, MI, better known simply as Motown & soul. Masters of Soul is a celebration of these artists, their music and style. The show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed tributes to both male and female groups backed by a live band. Take the ultimate stroll down memory lane and rediscover the incredible harmonies and smooth moves made famous by many of the greatest recording acts of all time.