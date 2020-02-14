Matchbox Valentines

× Expand TMA Join us on Valentine's for this fun class!

In this lunchtime class we will be making a unique personalized matchbox Valentine! Step up your game for this special day and instead of the traditional card, give your loved ones this adorable matchbox keepsake. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. Cost: $12, $10. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.