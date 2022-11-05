Material Girls, A Tribute To Madonna, Lady Gaga, Cher, Shania, & Adele a high energy musical production, backed by studio musicians, that recreate the ladies that topped the pop charts with all #1 hit songs by Adele, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Cher. Hear songs from Adele's, "Hello" to "Shy Fall," Lady Gaga's, "Born This Way," to "Bad Romance," Cher's, "Believe" to "I Got You Babe," Madonna's, "Like A Virgin" to "Papa Don't Preach," plus so many more. All the songs are done note for note, chord for chord, exactly like the originals. The show features amazing vocals and the incredible looks of Adele, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Cher. Don't miss The Material Girls!