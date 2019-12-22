MATILDA
Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Children's Theatre
MATILDA at Roanoke Children's Theatre
Matilda
DECEMBER 19-22, 2019
Book by: Dennis Kelly
Based on the book by: Roald Dahl
Music & Lyrics by: Tim Minchin
Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, Matilda is the inspiring story of an extraordinary little girl with an unbounded imagination and incredible courage. She proves that despite the odds and possessing the strength to be yourself, you can do anything you put your mind to! This kid power production will captivate children and adults alike during the holidays. Unlock the power inside of you!
THURSDAY, December 19 - 7PM
FRIDAY, December 20 - 3PM & 7PM
SATURDAY, December 21 - 3PM & 7PM
SUNDAY, December 22 - 3PM