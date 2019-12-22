× Expand Roanoke Children's Theatre MATILDA at Roanoke Children's Theatre

Matilda

DECEMBER 19-22, 2019

Book by: Dennis Kelly

Based on the book by: Roald Dahl

Music & Lyrics by: Tim Minchin

Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, Matilda is the inspiring story of an extraordinary little girl with an unbounded imagination and incredible courage. She proves that despite the odds and possessing the strength to be yourself, you can do anything you put your mind to! This kid power production will captivate children and adults alike during the holidays. Unlock the power inside of you!

THURSDAY, December 19 - 7PM

FRIDAY, December 20 - 3PM & 7PM

SATURDAY, December 21 - 3PM & 7PM

SUNDAY, December 22 - 3PM