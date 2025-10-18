Matt Mathews: Boujee On A Budget Tour

× Expand Courtesy Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Fresh off his massive sold-out 52-city Boujee On A Budget Tour, comedian and social media sensation Matt Mathews is keeping the momentum going with 20 newly added shows set for 2025.

Produced by Live Nation, the new leg kicks off September 12 and include stops in Memphis, Charleston, Detroit, and more. Known for his relatability and situational humor, Matt’s stand-up draws from his life on a farm, his career as a boudoir photographer, relationships, and more.

In just a few years, Matt has skyrocketed online with his hilariously raw posts and viral stand-up clips, amassing over 11 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. His debut headlining tour, When That Thang Get Ta Thang’n, sold out 100 shows and moved 150,000 tickets nationwide.

Recently, Matt revealed a new side of himself with his debut country singles, “Joke’s on Me” and “What A War,” now streaming everywhere. Co-written with Trent Dabbs and produced by Stanton Edward (Jewel, Jessica Simpson), the tracks explore love, heartbreak, and vulnerability— showcasing Matt’s emotional depth and songwriting talent beyond comedy.

Adding to his growing list of achievements, Mathews’ comedy special When That Thang Get Ta Thang'n is now available on YouTube and digital platforms. In it, he fearlessly tackles everything from life as a gay man in Alabama to farm life, relationships, and even taboo topics — further proving his range as a bold and authentic storyteller.

Click here for a seating chart and to purchase tickets and parking passes.