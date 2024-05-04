May the 4th Be With You Paint Party
Twin Creeks Brewing Company 111 S Pollard Street , Vinton, Virginia 24179
Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of painting, drinks, and Star Wars-themed festivities. Unleash your inner artist as we guide you through creating your very own masterpiece. No experience necessary, just bring your creativity and enthusiasm! May the force be with you as you paint away and enjoy a great time with fellow Star Wars fans. Don't miss out on this epic event! Your Choice of Pre-traced paintings! Boba Fett, Baby Yoda, or the Millenium Falcon.
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family