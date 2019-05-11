MDA Muscle Walk of Roanoke

People living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other related neuromuscular diseases, are robbed of the strength that most of us take for granted every day – the strength to walk, talk, laugh, hug, even breath. At MDA, we give strength to those who need it most.

Our muscle walks are celebrations of giving strength. An opportunity to recognize the members of our community -- you, supporters, caregivers, friends and family – and come together in support of our common cause.

Sign up for Muscle Walk as an individual, with a team, or create your own team. Ask others to join and support you with a donation — they'll be grateful for a fun and rewarding experience.

Your participation at an MDA Muscle Walk helps to support our mission of transforming the lives of people living with neuromuscular disease through research, treatments and care.