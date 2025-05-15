× Expand Courtesy Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums

Join us as we launch our 2025 Me at the Museum Program: Roanoke People and Places. Throughout the year, each monthly program will focus on a different community helper or location.

Me at the Museum is a monthly program for preschool and lower elementary aged children. Offered at 10am on the third Thursday of each month, admission is $3 per kid with accompanying adult include.

Follow our Facebook page (Roanoke History Museum Education) to get specifics about each month's program and special guest!

Register by emailing your student's name and age to education@vahistorymuseum.org.