Media Fixx- Play at Home Concert
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Berglund Center
We miss live entertainment just as much as you, so we want to bring you the Play at Home Concert Series, featuring up and coming artists! These musicians will "takeover" Berglund Center's Facebook and Instagram pages and go live to perform their concerts. All you have to do is watch and enjoy from home!
