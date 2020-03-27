× Expand Christopher Liao Blood vessels (red) encased in amyloid-beta plaques (green). This image is from the research of Christopher Liao, medical student at VTCSOM.

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Annual Medical Student Research Symposium showcases the research projects that graduating seniors have been working on throughout medical school. It features poster sessions by members of the Class of 2020 as well as oral presentations by eight students who received Letters of Distinction for their research projects. Oral presentation topics range from targeting colon cancer stem cells to gender differences in reward and punishment processing within depression. In addition, a faculty or clinical research mentor will be recognized as Research Mentor of the Year.

We invite the public to come and learn more about the new groundbreaking discoveries made here at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.