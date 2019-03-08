Medical Student Research Symposium

× Expand Ralph Muller Medical students from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will present their research from the last four years.

This event will include poster sessions and oral presentations by graduating medical students, as they showcase the research projects they've been working on for the last four years.

A few of the project topics include organ dysfunction as a predictor of mortality in severe sepsis patients, opioid use in hand surgery patients, and the effect of music on anxiety and pain in chronically and terminally ill patients.