Medicinal Americana Live
Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067
Medicinal Americana is a band from Roanoke, VA, playing a mix of Americana, rock n roll, alt-country, California country rock, and honky-tonk, sometimes with a little side dish of ‘60’s British invasion. Join band members Brian Mehalso (Vocals and Guitar), Kyle Curbow (Guitar, Harmonica and Vocals), Kyle Hopkins (Drums) and Billy Von Earl (Bass) for a night on the mountain.
The food will be provided by Fat Bean Taco Food Truck and we kick it all off at 6pm. We hope to see you there!
