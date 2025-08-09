Meditation Retreat
to
Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
×
Unity of Roanoke Valley and Buddha Mountain Center
Everyone is welcome. The retreat is open to all both experienced meditators and those new to meditation.
Meditation Retreat - A collaborative event between Unity of Roanoke Valley and the Buddha Mountain Center. The event will explore meditation and prayer from both Unity minister's and Buddhist monk's perspective. Vegetarian lunch is provided. Pre-Registration is required just email BMCSangha@gmail.com.
Info
Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Health & Wellness, Meditation, Religion & Spirituality