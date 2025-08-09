Meditation Retreat

Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Meditation Retreat - A collaborative event between Unity of Roanoke Valley and the Buddha Mountain Center. The event will explore meditation and prayer from both Unity minister's and Buddhist monk's perspective. Vegetarian lunch is provided. Pre-Registration is required just email BMCSangha@gmail.com.

Health & Wellness, Meditation, Religion & Spirituality
281-460-8830
